Firefighters search for missing hiker in East Oahu

Honolulu firefighters are searching for a missing hiker on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in East Oahu.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said a group of about four hikers were hiking the trail when a female from the group went missing.

Firefighters received a call for help at 2:47 p.m. and arrived on scene shortly before 3 p.m.

At about 4 p.m., 16 firefighters from five units were assisting in the search.