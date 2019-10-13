Man charged with trying to grab woman’s bag in Chinatown elevator

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempting to snatch a bag from a 67-year-old woman in Chinatown.

Memes Amuo was charged today with second-degree robbery and his bail was set at $20,000.

Police said Amuo followed the woman, who was riding an electric scooter, into an elevator where he tried to take her bag about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The woman was able to hold onto her property, and Amuo was arrested shortly afterwards at 60 N. Nimitz Highway.