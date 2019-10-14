Kahuku wind farm opponents protest along Kamehameha Highway

A group opposed to a planned wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore are protesting along Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku today in an effort to stop development of the project.

“We do plan to stand our ground because our kids and our kupuna and our community, they’re important to us and we plan to stay out there for as long as we have to to ensure the safety of our people and our community and Native Hawaiian wildlife,” said Kananiloaanuenue Ponciano, president of Ku Kiai Kahuku.

Opponents of the project, including community members from Waianae, Kapolei and Waimanalo, were successful in stopping equipment for the wind farm from leaving a baseyard in Kalaeloa at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.

Hours earlier on Sunday, nearly 200 people participated in a peaceful demonstration against the project at Kahuku District Park.

The planned wind farm is being developed by Virginia-based AES Corp., which is operating in Hawaii as Na Pua Makani Power Partners.