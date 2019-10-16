Letters: New Ala Wai slip fees higher than elsewhere
On Nov. 1, the slip fees in the Ala Wai Harbor will double to $13 per foot per month (PFPM) (“100% increase in slip fees at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor signal privatization ahead, boaters say,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5).
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
On Nov. 1, the slip fees in the Ala Wai Harbor will double to $13 per foot per month (PFPM) (“100% increase in slip fees at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor signal privatization ahead, boaters say,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5). The state Department of Land and Natural Resources maintains that these slip increases represent fair market value. However, a search of marinas in San Francisco Bay shows that Ala Wai prices will be far above market with far fewer amenities.
Oakland Marinas (private): North and South docks: 30-foot boat, $9.70 PFPM. Jack London Square: $11.26 PFPM. Amenities include fuel dock, pump out, secured facility, fully secured restrooms, laundry, 24 hour security, free WiFi. The Ala Wai has none of these amenities.
San Leandro Marina (public): $9.30 PFPM. Secure restrooms, free parking.
Ala Wai charges $300 for parking.
DLNR’s slip fee increases mean that Ala Wai boaters will be paying more than at expensive private marinas in California for run-down docks, unsafe and unclean restrooms, zero security, and no fuel or pump out.
Peter Webb
Kaimuki
Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.