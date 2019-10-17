University of Hawaii basketball player withdraws from school due to health issue

Ahmed Ali has a medical condition that will prevent him from playing for the Hawaii basketball team this coming season.

Ali, who declined to identify the condition, said he is withdrawing from UH and will return to his family’s home in Toronto.

“Once I heard the news, first I needed to get my health checked out,” said Ali, a 5-foot-11 guard. “What’s next for me? My next move is just being healthy and figuring it out from there.”

After two years at a junior college, Ali started 24 games at Washington State during the 2018-19 season. He transferred to UH this summer, where he sought a waiver allowing him to play this season without redshirting. Ali once scored 103 points in a high school game.

“I’m very grateful for being a part of this program,” Ali told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “This is a one-of-a-kind program. It’s a family culture. The coaches do a good job of making sure everyone is with each other. I’ve been to programs where some of the players are distant. Everyone here is like a family. I was loving my time. I met teammates I love, coaches I love. I don’t regret coming here whatsoever.”

The other UH guards are Drew Buggs, Eddie Stansberry, Justin Webster, Jessiya Villa and Kameron Ng. Junior Madut joins the Warriors in January.

UH announced that 7-foot post player Owen Hulland will be out indefinitely because of an injury.