Katherine Kealoha agrees to plea deal; will cooperate with federal investigation

Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has agreed to accept a plea deal from federal prosecutors, her attorney said today.

Kealoha will plead guilty on Tuesday to two felony counts in the bank fraud case against her and her husband, retired police Chief Louis Kealoha, and a misdemeanor count in a drug-related case involving her and her brother, her attorney Earle Partington said.

The Kealohas and two police officers were convicted in June of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for using their law enforcement positions to try to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for a crime he didn’t commit and then lying about their actions to federal investigators.

All three cases stemmed from a public corruption investigation that federal authorities began in 2015 and that is continuing.

As part of the plea deal, Katherine Kealoha has agreed to cooperate in the on-going federal investigation, her attorney said.