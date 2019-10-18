Kauai restaurant burns in overnight blaze

Kauai firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged a Japanese restaurant this morning in Wailua.

Firefighters were sent to Kintaro Japanese Restaurant at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and found the building’s garage engulfed in flames with the fire reaching into the restaurant.

Firefighters quickly brought down the garage fire, but could not immediately access the inside of the restaurant, firefighters said.

Fire crews used a ladder truck to shoot water into the burning structure from above.

The fire was brought under control about 1:40 a.m. today and extinguished about 4:30 a.m.

All occupants of the structure were able to escape safely, firefighters said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.