Woman critically injured in pedestrian accident near Kahala Mall while walking dog in stroller

A 60-year-old woman pushing a stroller with a small dog was struck by a car exiting Kahala Mall on Thursday night and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At about 9:35 p.m., police said a Nissan driven by a 56-year-old female was exiting the driveway at the mall, and turning north onto Kilauea Avenue when she struck the female pedestrian, who was in a marked crosswalk with a traffic signal. The pedestrian was crossing Kilauea Avenue at the Makaiwa Street intersection.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman, who suffered from head injuries, to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the dog did not appear to be injured.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and was not injured.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, but police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.