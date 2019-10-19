Diamond Head State Monument reopens following water main break

Diamond Head State Monument has been reopened today following a temporary closure due to a water main break, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
Park staff and officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement remained at the entrance gate earlier today let visitors know about the closure. DLNR reopened Diamond Head just before 2 p.m.
