comscore Diamond Head State Monument reopens following water main break | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch | Top News

Diamond Head State Monument reopens following water main break

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017 An aerial view of the east face of Diamond Head State Monument looking west toward Waikiki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017

    An aerial view of the east face of Diamond Head State Monument looking west toward Waikiki.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Diamond Head State Monument was closed earlier today due to a water main break. DLNR’s Cassandra Sringer stands in front of the entrance to answer any questions from visitors.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Diamond Head State Monument was closed earlier today due to a water main break. DLNR’s Cassandra Sringer stands in front of the entrance to answer any questions from visitors.

Diamond Head State Monument has been reopened today following a temporary closure due to a water main break, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Park staff and officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement remained at the entrance gate earlier today let visitors know about the closure. DLNR reopened Diamond Head just before 2 p.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘I am back,’ Bernie Sanders tells supporters at NYC rally
Next Story
Man, 31, released after setting fire to his car at Aloha Tower
Looking Back

Scroll Up