GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii faces Air Force

6:45 p.m.

Air Force takes a 28-20 lead into the intermission.

Two key things to watch in the second half: AFA starting quarterback Donald “DJ” Hammond has not played since suffering an injury in the first quarter. UH cornerback Rojesterman Farris II is considered between questionable and doubtful to return.

6:30 p.m.

Doing what they do best, the Warriors drove 71 yards on four plays — all passes — to close to 28-20 with 2:04 to play in the half.

The final five yards came on Cole McDonald’s second TD pass to Melquise Stovall.

6:25 p.m.

It’s four for four for the Falcons, who have scored on every first-half possession. This time, speedy tailback Kadin Remsberg takes a pitch from Mike Schmidt and sprints 7 yards for the TD and 28-13 lead. It was Remsberg’s second TD of the half.

6:10 p.m.

The Falcons answer back with a 75-yard, catch-and-dash play from Mike Schmidt to Geraud Sanders.

It’s 21-10 with 13:33 left in the intermission.

5:57 p.m.

The Falcons answer back with a 75-yard, catch-and-dash play from Mike Schmidt to Geraud Sanders.

It’s 21-10 with 13:33 left in the intermission.

5:53 p.m.

Cole McDonald and Melquise Stovall team on a 59-yard scoring play to close the Warriors to 14-10 with 13:44 left in the first half.

McDonald, who was hit while releasing the pass, found Stovall alone along the left sideline. Stovall caught it at the AFA 34 and scooted the rest of the way.

5:50 p.m.

Backup quarterback Mike Schmidt scores on a 1-yard keeper to extend the Falcons’ lead to 14-3 with 14:35 left in the second quarter.

The TD was set up on Schmidt’s 39-yard, play-action pass to tight end Kade Waguespack. Waguespack appeared to hurt his right knee on the play and, after being down for a couple minutes, was helped off the field

5:25 p.m.

The Falcons go up 7-3, on Kadin Remsberg’s 2-yard run off a pitch from backup quarterback Mike Schmidt with 6:09 left in the first quarter.

5:15 p.m.

The Warriors score on the opening drive on Ryan Meskell’s 41-yard field goal.

The drive teased more potential. But after UH advanced to the AFA 9, Jared Smart was called for a pick play on a route for a 15-yard penalty and Cole McDonald was sacked for a six-yard loss.

5 p.m.

Hawaii wins the toss and … oh, you knew this, it elects to receive. Melquise Stovall is the deep returner.

Pregame

The Kuter Trophy is on the line when Hawaii and Air Force meet tonight in a Mountain West game at Aloha Stadium.

The Warriors are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West following last week’s loss at Boise State. Their offense has been reinforced with the return of right guard Solo Vaipulu, who missed the past three games. Vaipulu practiced this week.

UH coach Nick Rolovich said winning the Mountain West title remains “the big picture. But there are steps on that ladder, and Air Force is the first step.”

The Falcons (4-2, 2-1) attack out of the run-oriented, triple-option offense. But unlike other tradition option offenses, the Falcons have a play-action element. Donald D.J. Hammond is a dual-threat quarterback.