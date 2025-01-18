Massive search underway for 2 teens missing off Oahu’s North Shore

First responders were searching today for a missing 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man last seen on Ke Iki beach near Sharks Cove late Friday night.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said in a news release that the young man’s mother reported them missing at 10:45 a.m. today after they didn’t return home.

Belongings of both teens were found onshore, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Personnel from Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, the Honolulu Police Department and the Coast Guard were searching today with multiple boats, helicopters and at least one drone combing the area.

According to authorities, waves had estimated 40-foot faces on Friday night and roughly 18-foot faces during today’s search.

The Coast Guard, which has a helicopter searching, reported that searchers were facing winds of 12-to-15 mph and “poor visibility” near the shore.

The search is ongoing and agencies said they plan to continue to search Sunday if the missing teens are not found.