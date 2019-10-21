8- to 10-foot shark prompts warning signs at Haleiwa Beach Park

City officials have posted warning signs at Haleiwa Beach Park after a non-aggressive shark was spotted late this morning fronting the lifeguard tower.
At 11 a.m. today, officials said the 8- to 10-foot thresher shark was spotted about 5 feet offshore of the lifeguard stand.
All beach and ocean patrons in the area have been warned, and there are currently no people in the water, officials said. The situation will be reassessed at 1 p.m. today.
