Hawaii women’s volleyball rises in one poll, slips in RPI

Hawaii outside hitter Hanna Hellvig today was named the Big West freshman of the week in volleyball, the third such honor for the Swedish national this season.

Also today, the Rainbow Wahine (16-3, 6-2 Big West) moved up a spot in today’s national poll and dropped down one in the Ratings Percent Index.

Hellvig had a combined 26 kills last week as Hawaii swept UC Riverside on Friday and rallied past UC Davis on Sunday. She had 10 kills, eight digs and a block against the Highlanders and 16 kills with three blocks and five digs against the Aggies.

Hellvig has had double-digit kills in 15 matches this season and has led the Wahine in kills in eight of the past 11 matches.

In the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25, Hawaii was up to No. 21. Baylor (16-0), which swept the Wahine last month in Waco, remained at No. 1 , receiving 61 of the 64 first-place votes.

Nos. 2 through 8 stayed the same with No. 2 Stanford (13-3) with two votes and No. 3 Pitt (19-1) with one.

Washington (15-3), which lost to Hawaii in the season-opening tournament, moved up one place to No. 9. San Diego (15-4), also losing to Hawaii in the opening week, was at No. 22 after not being ranked last week; the Toreros upset then-No. 9 BYU in Provo last week.

Missouri (12-4) remained at No. 25. The Tigers lost to the Wahine at the Baylor Invitational.

Also today, Hawaii went from 9 to 10 in the RPI, a computer-generated system that rates strength of of schedule based on a team’s record, the record of its opponents and the record of those opponents’ opponents.Teams that have an RPI of 16 and better traditionally have been awarded hosting duties for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wahine are 5-2 against teams in the RPI Top 50 with losses to Baylor (1) and Cal Poly (39). Hawaii defeated Washington (6), Missouri (20), UCLA (24), UC Santa Barbara (39) and San Diego (29).

The Wahine are on the road for two Big West matches later this week, at Cal State Fullerton (10-8, 2-5) on Friday and at UC Irvine (4-15, 1-6) on Saturday. Hawaii rallied to beat the Titans in five and lost in five to the Anteaters earlier at the Stan Sheriff Center.