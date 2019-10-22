Brush fire closes Kapalua Airport on Maui, forces evacuations

Firefighters from the Maui Fire Department are on the scene of a brush fire this afternoon near Kahana Ridge on Maui.

The fire, which was first reported at 1:18 p.m. today, has suspended flight operations at the Kapalua Airport after nearby power lines were damaged, according to the State Department of Transportation. The fire has also reached the airport’s runway, according to Maui County officials.

Akahele Street, the main access road to the airport, is currently closed. Emergency crews have also started evacuating residents on Kaka’alaneo Drive and Ala Hoku Place in Kahana.

According to MFD, the fire is reported to have spread across approximately 3-4 acres and is spreading, due to dry conditions and steady winds in the area.

Three engine companies, one ladder company and a tanker are currently on scene; the department’s Air 1 helicopter is also involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze. A specialized “firing team” is also en route, MFD said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes.