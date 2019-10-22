Letters: Drift racer should have been stopped sooner

Contrary to Judge Trish Morikawa’s assessment of Taylor Liang, he is not a “good kid” (“Drift racer who crashed into triathlete gets 1 year in prison,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 18). His vicious deeds ruined a woman’s life. Read more

Contrary to Judge Trish Morikawa’s assessment of Taylor Liang, he is not a “good kid” (“Drift racer who crashed into triathlete gets 1 year in prison,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 18). His vicious deeds ruined a woman’s life.

We live at the house right above the accident and for many years my husband and I pleaded with both the police (calling 911 numerous times) and the drifters to stop, as we knew it was just a matter of time before the inevitable happened.

Our warnings fell on deaf ears.

For a long time, Liang was drifting on Tantalus, and if he had been stopped after the first violation, this terrible accident might not have happened.

Vicky Durand

Tantalus

