Waimea man charged in recording of girl in bathroom

Hawaii County police charged today a 23-year-old man with invasion of privacy in the video-recording, with what appeared to be a cellphone, of a girl in a bathroom.

Jeron Ramos of Waimea was charged with first-degree invasion of privacy. He posted $2,000 and was released.

Police said South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a man observed standing outside a bathroom window of a house in Waimea at about midnight Sunday.

The man appeared to be video-recording the girl in the bathroom.

Officers got a description of the suspect and identified him.

He was found, arrested and charged today.