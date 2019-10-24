Territorial lifts earnings 12.1%, increases dividend

Territorial Savings Bank boosted net income 12.1% in the third quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by a penny.
The state’s fifth-largest bank said today that earnings rose to $5.4 million, or 57 cents, a share, to easily beat analysts’ estimate of 48 cents. In the year-earlier period, Territorial earned $4.8 million, or 51 cents a share.
Territorial’s dividend of 23 cents a share will be payable Nov. 21 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 7.
The bank increased its loans 3% to $1.59 billion but saw its deposits slip 2.3% to $1.61 billion.
Territorial’s noninterest income, which includes service charges and fees, more than doubled to $2.1 million from $746,000 primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in the gain on loan sales. The bank’s net interest income, the difference between what it collects on loans and what it pays for deposits, slipped 1.4% to $14.6 million. Its net interest margin fell 10 basis points to 2.90% from the year-earlier quarter.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.