Tulsi Gabbard says she will not seek reelection to Congress

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced on her presidential campaign website today that she will not seek re-election to Congress in 2020.

“Mahalo, Hawaii,” the message says on the Tulsi Gabbard for President website.

She also asks the people of Hawaii for their support for her candidacy for president of the United States.

“I believe I can best serve the people of Hawaii and our country as your President and Commander-in-Chief,” she writes on the website.

Gabbard represents Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.