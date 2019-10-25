HECO transporting 80-ton transformer from Honolulu to Kaneohe Saturday morning

The Hawaiian Electric Company advises motorists of brief traffic delays as contractors deliver an 80-ton transformer from Honolulu Harbor to the Koolau substation in Kaneohe from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The transformer is a heavy, oversized load, requiring the transport vehicle to travel at a speed of 10 to 15 miles per hour on roadways and 5 mph on bridges.

The route travels through Honolulu, first on Ala Moana Boulevard to South Street, then to South King Street, Isenberg Street, Kapiolani Boulevard, Waialae Avenue and to Kalanianaole Highway.

From there, it will travel on Keaahole Street to Hawaii Kai Drive, Wailua Street, Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive to Kealahou Street, returning to Kalanianaole Highway.

The vehicle will then travel on Pali Highway to Kamehameha Highway, ending at Kionaole Road.

The schedule is as follows:

>> At 7 a.m., the transport vehicle will leave the Honolulu Harbor area, and travel through Honolulu to East Oahu, then to Windward Oahu.

>> In Niu Valley, where the highway is divided, the transport vehicle will need to travel in lanes of traffic going in the opposite direction because the bridge will not support the weight of the load.

>> About 8 a.m., the transport vehicle will interrupt westbound traffic when it crosses over the Niu Stream. The westbound traffic will be stopped between East and West Halemaumau streets so the transport vehicle can cross over the stream using the stronger bridge.

>> At about 9 a.m., the transport vehicle is expected to arrive in Kaneohe.

The transport vehicle will be accompanied by a Honolulu police escort to safely direct traffic.