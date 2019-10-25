Janet Jackson preps for upcoming Honolulu concerts, shares her love for Hawaii

Janet Jackson checked in from London to speak with the Star-Advertiser on Thursday, in advance of her three headlining concerts at the Blaisdell Arena, Nov. 20-21 and Nov. 23.

Hawaii has been a special place for Jackson, she said, and several members of her production team grew up here — but her visit won’t be long when the pop music superstar, and 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee returns to Honolulu, after a series of concerts in Australia.

Jackson said she will be eager to return to London after her final show, Nov. 23, because her priority this year is returning to her home and her 2-year-old son Elissa.

Being a parent is the most important thing in her life now, she said.

“I still perform, but it changed everything,” Jackson said. “My stints aren’t as long, they’re not quite as long.

“I’m a mother, first and foremost, and I try to fit touring around being a mom.

“I do some shows and then come back, and then go out and do some and come back. It’s changed me so much.”

In addition to her experiences as a mother, Jackson talked about her long-time love affair with Hawaii, her thoughts on some of her biggest hits 30 years later, and her music’s timeless mantra of personal empowerment. Read the full feature Nov. 14 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and at staradvertiser.com.

Tickets for all three shows in Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 30th Anniversary Tour” at Blaisdell Arena, $49.50-$299, remain available from Ticketmaster: ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.