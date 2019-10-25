Proposals for redevelopment of Ala Wai harbor fall short

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has come up empty-handed after a committee reviewed proposals for redevelopment of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

DOBOR received two proposals, which were both rejected by a selection committee, comprised of public and private sector individuals. DLNR said one proposal was rejected because it did not follow the proper process, another did not meet development objections.

DOBOR is expected to reissue another request for proposals, but a new date has not been set.

“DOBOR remains committed to harbor projects to maintain and improve all of its boating and ocean recreation facilities across Hawai’i,” Ed Underwood, DOBOR administrator, said in a statement. “We want to do this right and we’re looking for a win-win proposal.”

The Board of Land and Natural Resources gave DOBOR permission last April to seek proposals under a long-term lease arrangement. Since then, DOBOR has been taking requests for proposals to redevelop Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor sites, including the current harbormaster’s office, the adjacent parking lot, the old fuel dock, the triangle parking lot and the former haul-out area.

Four applicants qualified to submit proposals; however, only two applicants submitted proposals by a Sept. 30 deadline. Kumulipo Studios, a nonprofit, also submitted a proposal, but DOBOR said their proposals wasn’t considered by the committee because it did not follow requirements.

“Residents and visitors deserve a facility that serves everyone, is inviting, and offers amenities that are in demand,” DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case, said in a statement. “I fully support the committee’s decision to take a step back, study the process and come up with a new plan.”