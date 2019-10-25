Koko Crater stairs closed Tuesday for bee relocation

The popular Koko Crater stairs is scheduled for closure starting at noon Tuesday for the relocation of bees, according to Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

Honeybees have established homes at two spots along the “bridge” at Koko Crater, an area about midway up the stairs, which are the remaining ties of a tramway built by the U.S. military during World War II.

The stairs have become a popular hike among residents and tourists, who climb to the summit for a panoramic view of East Oahu.

The Kokonut Koalition, a nonprofit advocating for the maintenance and repairs to the stairs, noted the presence of the bees as early as July, but said the bees had become more active in recent weeks.

“The process is expected to last until sundown, but may take longer,” said DPR in a statement. “Please do not attempt to access the tramway at this time.”