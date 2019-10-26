GAME DAY BLOG: University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors leading New Mexico Lobos at halftime

11:28 a.m.

Miles “Bam-Bam” Reed goes a yard up the middle to extend the Warriors’ lead to 35-3 with 33 seconds left in the half.

Reed kept the drive alive on his fourth-and-3 run. Reed appeared to be stopped a yard short of the line to gain. But he spun off a would-be tackler for the first down. He scored on the next play.

11:20 a.m.

The Warriors come up with their second fourth-down stop. This time Kai Kaneshiro successfully defends a pass to Jay Griffin IV in the end zone. Hawaii still leads, 28-3, with 4:45 left in the half.

11:08 a.m.

Cole McDonald rushes for his second TD of the game, this time from a yard out to increase the Warriors’ lead to 28-3 with 8:50 left before the half.

McDonald had exited for two plays after making an ill-advised throw into tight coverage. But he returned to lead the Warriors to their fourth TD of the game.

10:45 a.m.

Welcome back Kummoku Noa.

In his first game of the season — and seventh in his four-year UH career — Noa and quarterback Cole McDonald collaborate on a 56-yard scoring pass.

UNM’s Andrew Shelley misses wide right from 48 yards, his second miss in 11 attempts this year and first miss from 40-plus yards.

10:37 a.m.

Linebacker Solomon Matautia grabs a deflected pass and races 14 yards to complete the pick-six and boost the Warriors’ lead to 14-3 witih 4:40 left in the first half.

We will take that! Matautia with the PICK SIX.#GoBows pic.twitter.com/TcukuRRmUp — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 26, 2019



10:26 a.m.

The Lobos settle for Andrew Shelley’s 39-yard field goal to close to 7-3 with 8:43 to play.

Ahmari Davis’ 39-yard run advanced the Lobos to the UH 18. But nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala’s sack helped sabotage the drive. It was the Warriors’ second sack of the drive. The Lobos relinquished six sacks in the first seven games.

10:16 a.m.

Cole McDonald sprints around right end and goes 76 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 UH lead with 13:14 left in the first quarter.

That was quick! McDonald scoots 76 yards for the TOUCHDOWN.#GoBows pic.twitter.com/49PFaDAprb — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 26, 2019



PREGAME

For the first time since 2015, the Hawaii and New Mexico football teams meet at Dreamstyle Stadium on the Lobos’ campus.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses to Boise State and Air Force.

Solo Vaipulu is expected to start at right guard in place of Kohl Levao, who did not make the trip. Levao, who missed the first five games because of a preseason injury, is a candidate to redshirt this season.

The Lobos have started 40 different starters this season, including 21 on offense. Tevaka Tuioti gets the nod today in place of Sheriron Jones, who is suspended following an accusation of indecent exposure. The opening-game starter, Brandt Hughes, is out for the season because of a shoulder injury.

But the Lobos get back Jerrick Reed, who has team’s lone interception.

Also, wideout Jay Griffin IV is back. He is the fastest Lobo (10.6 seconds over 100 meters, school-record 21.08 seconds over 200 meters).