Brown water advisory issued for Haleiwa Beach Park

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory just before noon today for Haleiwa Beach Park on Oahu’s North Shore.

Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, the department said.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the state recommends staying out if the water is brown.

“Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns,” the advisory said.

On Friday, the department also issued a high bacteria count at the mile 14 marker of Honoapiilani Highway at Olawalu, Maui.

Levels of 1184 per 100 milliliters of enterococci were detected during routine beach monitoring, far surpassing the threshold. The advisory remained in effect as of Monday afternoon, and will remain up until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold of 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

Signs have been posted at the beach by the department, which warns that children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.