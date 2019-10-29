1 of 2 pedestrians dies after Friday Kauai crash

A 63-year-old Texas woman died Saturday from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle Friday while crossing Kuhio Highway, Kauai police reported today.
Cindy Yandell-Molz was one of two pedestrians crossing the highway in Kapaa near the Ala Road intersection when she and another woman were hit by a white Jeep traveling south.
The two were taken to the Wilcox Hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release.
The other pedestrian, a 62-year-old Kansas woman, remains at the hospital in stable condition, police said today.
