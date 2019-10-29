3 Red Cross Hawaii volunteers deploy to assist California wildfire evacuees

The Hawaii Red Cross said three volunteers were deployed to California today to assist with the deadly wildfires which have forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

The local volunteers are being assigned to help with the Kincade wildfire, which has burned over 74,000 acres in northern California. Two Big Island Red Cross nurses will be assisting with disaster health services, and one Oahu volunteer will serve as a shelter manager.

Currently, more than 350 Red Cross volunteers from across the nation are supporting evacuation centers in California to provide safe refuge for people impacted by the devastating fires, which have impacted both northern and southern parts of the state. Volunteers are also providing meals, health services, comfort and other support for affected residents.

On Monday night, the Red Cross said more than 2,800 people sought refuge from the wildfires in 20 Red Cross and community evacuation centers across California. The Red Cross, along with partners, have served over 13,800 meals and snacks, distributed over 1,100 relief items, and made more than 1,600 individual care contacts, including health services that include replacing lost medications and eyeglasses, emotional support and spiritual care.

The Red Cross is a non-profit humanitarian organization which provides free assistance to those affected by disasters.

Contributions are welcome by mail to American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96816, online at redcross.org or by phone at 739-8109.