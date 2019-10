Police arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly escaped from the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility and robbed a 49-year-old man in February. Read more

Police arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly escaped from the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility and robbed a 49-year-old man in February.

Police said the teen escaped from HYCF on Feb. 19 with another male suspect.

He allegedly robbed the man of his property then fled with the other suspect.

Police said the teen was a juvenile at the time of the robbery, and was arrested as an adult today after being positively identified by the victim.

The second suspect is still unknown.