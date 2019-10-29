comscore Police search for robbery suspect in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for robbery suspect in Waianae

  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 p.m.

Police are looking for a man, who robbed at gunpoint, a 60-year-old man this morning in the Waianae area.

Police said the suspect assaulted the victim, then took his property at gunpoint at 6 a.m.

The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.

