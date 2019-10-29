Police search for suspect in Kalihi stabbing

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a 38-year-old man this evening in Kalihi.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. in the area of 760 McNeill St. and found a man apparently stabbed in the upper body.
Paramedics treated and transported the man in critical condition to the hospital.
