comscore U.K. police seek 2 brothers in deaths of 39 found in truck container | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

U.K. police seek 2 brothers in deaths of 39 found in truck container

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 a.m.
  • ESSEX POLICE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS This undated photo issued today by Essex Police shows Ronan Hughes, right, and his brother Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland, as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in truck container in southeastern England. Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

    ESSEX POLICE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This undated photo issued today by Essex Police shows Ronan Hughes, right, and his brother Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland, as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in truck container in southeastern England. Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Police forensic officers attended the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, Oct. 23, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China’s development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Police forensic officers attended the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, Oct. 23, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China’s development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes.

LONDON >> British police say they are searching for two brothers from Northern Ireland as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container in southeastern England.

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Ronan Hughes and his 34-year-old brother Christopher Hughes. Both men, who are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, also have ties to the Republic of Ireland.

Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said today that “finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.

Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Traffic accident forces closure of 2 lanes of H-1 eastbound after Kaonohi overpass
Looking Back

Scroll Up