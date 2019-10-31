2 single-engine planes ‘came into contact’ at Honolulu airport

Two single-engine planes “came into contact” with each other today on a runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

One of the planes was a FedEx plane, while the other was a private Cessna plane, said Hawaii Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara.

There were no injuries reported, although both planes were damaged. The extent of the damage is still under investigation.

The pilot was the only person in the FedEx plane, while the Cessna was carrying two people.

It’s not clear who hit who, but Sakahara said the FedEx plane was behind the Cessna.

There is no impact on arrivals and departures — all the runways are open.

He said HIDOT is coordinating with the federal goverment to investigate the incident.