Fire chars Makawao house, cause under investigation

Maui firefighters responded to a fire that engulfed a home in Makawao late Wednesday.

Three units responded to the fire at a residence on Pau Hana Road shortly after 10 p.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 11 p.m. and extinguished it at about 12:30 a.m. today.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire and Public Safety said the American Red Cross will assist a female resident who has been displaced by the fire. She was not home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $270,000.