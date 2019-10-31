Hawaii island police arrest 4 women in Kona during drug bust

Hawaii island police arrested four women for drug-related charges following the search of a Kona residence on Wednesday.

Police arrested Barbara Martin, 65, of Kona; Jennifer Conway, 42, of Washington; Devon Henson, 36, of Washington; and Mariah Ancona, 32, of Ocean View after executing a search warrant for a home off of Ahulani Street in Kona. Inside, officers recovered a baggie containing 70.1 grams of a brown powdery substance, which later tested positive for heroin.

While arresting Conway, officers recovered 1.8 grams of heroin and 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine from her purse. During Martin’s arrest, officers recovered a small amount of heroin in a silicone container from her pocket.

All four women were charged with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first-degree, with bail set at $10,000 each.

Martin was also charged with the third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and her total bail was set at $12,000. Conway was also charged with two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Her total bail was set $14,000.

This morning Martin and Ancona posted bail, while Conway and Henson were released to the district court.