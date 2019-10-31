Judge sets sentencing date for Louis and Katherine Kealoha

Retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his former deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha will learn how much time they will spend in federal prison in March.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright set the sentencing date for the former Honolulu power couple for March 17.

A federal jury found the Kealohas guilty in June on charges accusing them of framing a relative with stealing their mailbox and lying to investigators to cover up their actions. They also pleaded guilty last week to bank fraud and Katherine Kealoha additionally to failing to report her brother’s involvement in illegal drug distribution.

The Kealohas’ co-defendants in the mailbox case, Honolulu police officers Derek Wayne Hahn and Ming Hung “Bobby” Nguyen, will learn their prison sentences on March 18.