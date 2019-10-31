Maui lifeguards rescue Colorado visitor found face down in water

Maui lifeguards rescued a 59-year-old Colorado man who was found face down in the water off of Honokahua Bay Wednesday.

Lifeguards pulled the man from a four-to-six foot shorebreak at DT Fleming Beach at about 2:20 p.m.

The visitor showed symptoms of a possible spinal injury but was reportedly alert when they reached the shore, said Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire and Public Safety.

He was taken by ambulance to Napili Park and flown to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.