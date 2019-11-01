Likelike Highway to close Wednesday for utility work

The Hawaiian Electric Co. said crews on Wednesday will be installing steel poles, requiring the closure of Likelike Highway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in both directions.
Crews will be installing two new steel poles and attaching them to high-voltage transmission equipment.
The closure for the Kaneohe-bound direction will begin at Nalanieha Street and end at the John H. Wilson tunnel. Local traffic only will be allowed access to Valley View Drive, as needed.
Town-bound, the closure will begin near the intersection of Likelike and Kahekili highways, and end at Valley View Drive.
Message boards alerting motorists of the closure have been posted, and special duty police officers will be on site to control traffic.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.
