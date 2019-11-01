One man dies after auto recycling fire at Campbell Industrial Park

One of the two men who sustained severe burns in a Thursday fire at an auto recycling business at Campbell Industrial Park has died.

Positive identification is pending.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at Green Auto Recycling at 91-080 Hanua St. at about 2:55 p.m. When they arrived, they saw multiple vehicles on fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 3:45 p.m. and extinguished it just after 5 p.m.

One man, whose age was not given, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries Thursday night.

The other man, 53, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said he remains in serious condition today.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said crews have responded to fires at the auto recycling business in the past.