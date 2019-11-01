Woman gets 10 years in highway death of Kamehameha grad

A judge sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison today after a jury convicted her in August for killing a 19-year-old man in a 2016 hit-and-run in Nanakuli.

Circuit Judge Paul B.K. Wong sentenced Myisha Lee Armitage in the death of Kaulana Werner, a 2015 Kamehameha Schools graduate. Armitage received two 10-year prison terms for negligent homicide and accidents involving death or serious bodily injury. The terms are to run concurrently which means the terms will run at the same time.

The April 2016 crash occurred on Farrington Highway, a block away from Werner’s home.

He was crossing the highway when he was struck by a vehicle operated by Armitage.

She testified in August that she had two drinks and blacked out when something hit her car.

Police said she was traveling eastbound and speeding when officers arrested her about a half-mile from the crash site.

Her blood alcohol content was 0.13 at the time of the crash. The legal threshold is .08.

Werner attended Sterling College in Kansas after graduating from Kamehameha Schools where he was a varsity football player. He returned to Hawaii after one semester to help care for his ailing mother.

A new law, dubbed “Kaulana’s Law” was enacted last year that allow extended prison terms for people convicted of negligent homicide that also involve fleeing the scene.

