Man, 55, charged in attack on city bus driver

Prosecutors charged a 55-year-old man accused of attacking a city bus driver in Chinatown.

Samuel A. Talo was charged Monday with second-degree theft and interference with an operator of a public transit vehicle. His bail is set at $30,000.

Police said an argument occurred between the 53-year-old driver and a man later identified as Talo when he attempted to board the bus without a pass or bus fare at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Talo then allegedly grabbed a pair of glasses off of the driver’s face, causing minor injuries.

Police responded and arrested him on N. Hotel Street.

Talo has an extensive criminal record of 45 convictions, 10 of which are felony convictions for interference with an operator of a public transit vehicle, burglary, promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.