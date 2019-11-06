Maui Land narrows third-quarter loss

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. reduced expenses related to real estate and almost avoided a financial loss in the third quarter.
The Kapalua-based company reported today a $9,000 loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a $1.6 million loss in the same period last year.
Maui Land, which owns 23,000 acres on the Valley Isle but no longer grows pineapple, generated $1.8 million in revenue from leasing land and $1 million from utility operations.
Revenue overall totaled $3.4 million in the third quarter, up from $2.8 million a year earlier.
Higher revenue helped Maui Land improve its bottom line, as did a nearly $1 million reduction of expenses related to real estate, the company reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.