Tulsi Gabbard qualifies for November presidential debate, defying predictions

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has qualified for the November presidential debate, defying predictions that her performance last month in Westerville, Ohio, would mark the last time she would be on the national debate stage.
The Nov. 20 debate, which will be held in Georgia, is the fifth debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee. Ten candidates have qualified.
Gabbard obtained 3% in an Iowa poll released today that was conducted by Quinnipiac University. She’s now obtained at least 3% in four polls in early nominating states or national surveys, meeting the debate criteria set by the DNC with just one week left to qualify.
Gabbard’s presidential campaign was sputtering last month with low polling numbers and a poorly reviewed debate performance. A spat with Hillary Clinton, who suggested Gabbard was a Russian asset, seems to have given Gabbard a bump in the polls.
Gabbard announced on Oct. 24 that she would not be seeking reelection to her House seat next year and will instead focus on her campaign for president. Gabbard’s overall polling average is 1.6%, according to Real Clear Politics, though she is faring slightly better in early voting states.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.