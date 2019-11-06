Tulsi Gabbard qualifies for November presidential debate, defying predictions

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has qualified for the November presidential debate, defying predictions that her performance last month in Westerville, Ohio, would mark the last time she would be on the national debate stage.

The Nov. 20 debate, which will be held in Georgia, is the fifth debate sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee. Ten candidates have qualified.

Gabbard obtained 3% in an Iowa poll released today that was conducted by Quinnipiac University. She’s now obtained at least 3% in four polls in early nominating states or national surveys, meeting the debate criteria set by the DNC with just one week left to qualify.

Gabbard’s presidential campaign was sputtering last month with low polling numbers and a poorly reviewed debate performance. A spat with Hillary Clinton, who suggested Gabbard was a Russian asset, seems to have given Gabbard a bump in the polls.

Gabbard announced on Oct. 24 that she would not be seeking reelection to her House seat next year and will instead focus on her campaign for president. Gabbard’s overall polling average is 1.6%, according to Real Clear Politics, though she is faring slightly better in early voting states.