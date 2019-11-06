Letter: New luxury Koele Lodge drives away customers

For decades, Koele Lodge was our “home away from home.” Read more

For decades, Koele Lodge was our “home away from home.” From 1992-2014 we celebrated every Thanksgiving, most New Year’s, anniversaries, birthdays, and dozens of special occasions there. Often, we would simply escape to Lanai to sit quietly on a terrace savoring the unique beauty that the upcountry lodge provided.

So many cherished memories: teaching our children and grandchildren about horses; feeding the koi; lawn bowling; putt-putt golf; hula lessons; and always so much laughter, music and dancing happening in the gorgeous Great Hall. The excellent staff always welcomed everyone like family.

Larry Ellison, with his outrageous $2,700 per person/per night, has taken away a truly magical experience for us and the hundreds of returning guests we met there year after year (“The price of luxury,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 30).

Aloha, sweet Lanai. We will forever miss you.

Tim and Devon Guard

Waialae Nui Ridge

