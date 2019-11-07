Kauai police identify 2 dead in murder-suicide

Two people found dead in a Poipu condominium last week died in a murder-suicide, Kauai police confirmed today.

The couple was identified today as Catherine Angeles, 48, and Derek Stokes, 50, of Kilauea.

Police found the two bodies shortly after 11:20 a.m. Nov. 1 after responding to a welfare check on Stokes who was staying at a condo at Poipu Shores. At the time, Stokes had not been seen or heard from since Oct. 30.

Autopsies confirmed that Angeles and Stokes died of stab wounds to their upper thighs. A Kauai county spokeswoman said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Preliminary findings determined Angeles was killed and Stokes died of a suicide. Police said based on the medical examiner’s findings, they believe Stokes killed Angeles and himself.

The investigation is ongoing.