Police seek help finding missing Kailua woman

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kailua woman who may be distraught.

Regan Thompson, 41, was last seen by her family at her home about 11:30 a.m. today. She may be driving a red 2020 Kia four-door sedan with Hawaii license plates TTY 750.

She is described as 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.