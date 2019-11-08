Eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole reopened following pedestrian crash near Waialae Iki

Police have reopened the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway tonight following a pedestrian accident.
The road was closed near Waa Street at about 7:45 p.m. and reopened about 8:25 p.m. Police said at least one person had serious injuries.
