Honolulu firefighters extinguish Moiliili fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire tonight on Kapiolani Boulevard in Moiliili.
About 10 firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Kapiolani Blvd., near Kaimuki High School, shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire was knocked down shortly after firefighters arrived.
According to radio communications, the building was a three-story walk-up structure and the fire was extinguished about 8:40 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.