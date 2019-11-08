Honolulu firefighters extinguish Moiliili fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire tonight on Kapiolani Boulevard in Moiliili.

About 10 firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Kapiolani Blvd., near Kaimuki High School, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire was knocked down shortly after firefighters arrived.

According to radio communications, the building was a three-story walk-up structure and the fire was extinguished about 8:40 p.m.