Woman, 57, dies following pedestrian crash on Lanai

A 57-year-old woman died of her injuries from a pedestrian collision on Lanai, Maui police said.

Police identified the woman as Christine Sandi, of Lanai. Police said Sandi was legally crossing Lanai Avenue, from west to east, when she was hit by a 2018 Ford pickup about 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Sandi was taken in critical condition to Lanai Community Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The driver, a 55-year-old Lanai man, was heading northbound on Lanai Avenue, at the time of the crash just north of Sixth Street.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and he was not injured.

This was Maui County’s 20th traffic fatality in 2019, compared to 16 at this time last year.