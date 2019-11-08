Woman, 57, dies following pedestrian crash on Lanai

A 57-year-old woman died of her injuries from a pedestrian collision on Lanai, Maui police said.
Police identified the woman as Christine Sandi, of Lanai. Police said Sandi was legally crossing Lanai Avenue, from west to east, when she was hit by a 2018 Ford pickup about 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Sandi was taken in critical condition to Lanai Community Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.
The driver, a 55-year-old Lanai man, was heading northbound on Lanai Avenue, at the time of the crash just north of Sixth Street.
The driver was wearing his seatbelt and he was not injured.
This was Maui County’s 20th traffic fatality in 2019, compared to 16 at this time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.