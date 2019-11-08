Moped rider critically injured by driver making illegal turn in Kaneohe

A 53-year-old moped rider was in critical condition today after she was hit by a vehicle running a red light in Kaneohe, police said.

About 5 a.m., the woman was heading northbound on Kamehameha Highway near Mehana Street when she was hit by a Porsche coming from the opposite direction. Police said a 46-year-old man driving the Porsche was making a left turn into Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center against the red light at the time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not hurt.

The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from her moped. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

Police closed one lane in each direction of Kamehameha Highway to investigate the crash. The road was reopened about 2 1/2 hours later.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.