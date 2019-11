Honolulu city officials have announced their intent to sue fossil fuel companies, holding them responsible for future climate change mitigation costs. Read more

Honolulu city officials have announced their intent to sue fossil fuel companies, holding them responsible for future climate change mitigation costs (“Honolulu officials seek climate change lawsuit against oil companies,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6).

The logic of such a move seems a little twisted, since our state’s economy critically depends, we are told, on bringing over 10 million tourists a year. These people mostly fly, and airplanes run on jet fuel, a fossil-fuel product. Are airlines complicit in the conspiracy, then? What about the hospitality industry? Are we all innocent victims?

Gerard Nihous

Makiki

