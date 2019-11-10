Warning signs posted after sharks spotted at Waimea Bay

The City and County of Honolulu reports sharks have been sighted in the water at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.
According to an alert sent at 11:55 a.m., “several 4-5 foot sharks” were spotted feeding on fish in the bay approximately 10 to 30 yards from shore.
Warning signs have been posted in the area.
